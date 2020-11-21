Child critical in hospital after being shot in hit on former CT gang boss

Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg on Friday after coming under a hail of bullets.

JOHANNESBURG - A five-year-old child is recovering in hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting that led to the death of a notorious former Cape Town gang leader.

Police said that the attackers rear-ended his vehicle before opening fire, leaving three other people, including the child, critically wounded.

It is understood that the former leader of the 28s gang was in his BMS vehicle when he came under attack.

The police's Kay Makhubele: "Police have launched a manhunt for the people who allegedly shot four victims who were in the BMW. Police are calling on anyone who might have information to call the nearest police station or use our CrimeStop number."

Solomon and his son survived an alleged hit earlier this year, allegedly over the control of an illicit abalone-smuggling route.

