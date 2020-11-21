Child (5) caught in gang crossfire recovering in JHB hospital

Police said the attackers rear-ended his vehicle before opening fire - leaving three other people - including the child critically wounded.

CAPE TOWN - A five year old child is recovering in hospital after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting that led to the death of notorious Cape Town gang leader Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon.

Solomon was shot and killed in Boksburg on Friday after coming under a hail of bullets.

Police said the attackers rear-ended his vehicle before opening fire - leaving three other people - including the child critically wounded.

It’s understood the former leader of the 28's gang was in his BMW vehicle when he came under attack.

The police's Kay Makhubele said, “Police launched a manhunt for people who allegedly shot at four victims in a BMW. Police are calling for anyone who might have information.”

