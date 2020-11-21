Chelsea beat Newcastle to take top spot

Chelsea became the seventh club to top the Premier League standings this season after a 2-0 victory at Newcastle United.

NEW CASTLE - Frank Lampard warned Chelsea to stay humble after they climbed to the top of the Premier League for the first time in more than two years with a convincing 2-0 win at Newcastle on Saturday.

Lampard's side moved above Leicester on goal difference thanks to Federico Fernandez's first half own goal and Tammy Abraham's strike after the interval.

Chelsea are unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and haven't lost in their last six league matches.

With five clean sheets in their last six matches in all competitions, Chelsea's third successive league victory was the perfect way to start a hectic period leading up to Christmas.

Maurizio Sarri was in charge the last time Chelsea were in pole position in the Premier League in September 2018.

But Lampard's squad are more formidable than his predecessor's fragile team and a serious title challenge looks increasingly possible.

"It's not an easy game. We played well in patches and the result is key in these games," Lampard said.

"The Premier League is tough, relentless, and we dealt with the challenge of the game very well.

"I won't get excited about being top of the table for five minutes. It's important to be humble and know it's a long race."

Chelsea could surrender top spot before the end of the day, with both Aston Villa and Tottenham able to go above them depending on their results.

"We can't have it all our own way, but we put the game away with a professional performance," Lampard said.

"First 20 minutes we were great, we had control and all the possession. I always felt that the real danger from us would be on the counter.

"You saw that with Timo Werner on the break and then setting up Tammy's goal."

Lampard had complained about having to play in the Saturday early kick off when several of his players had only returned from international duty on Thursday.

Thiago Silva was not even available to feature on the bench after the 36-year-old played for Brazil in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Tuesday.