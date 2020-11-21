Bonginkosi Madikizela re-elected as DA’s provincial leader

Delegates cast their votes in favour of Madikizela at the party’s provincial congress on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela has been re-elected as the DA’s provincial leader.

Albert Fritz was elected deputy leader.

The party in the province saw a hotly contested conference with several party members from MPs to councillors jostling for positions.

The election of Madikizela as provincial leader will see him lead the party for next year’s local government election where the party aims to win all municipalities in the province.

His election was not without controversy and came amid assassination and murder plot allegations in the run up to the congress.

But the party’s congress in the only DA-run province in the country went ahead smoothly as it elected new leadership.

Congress presiding officer Desiree van der Walt said, “Delegates the leader for the new term of this province is Bonginkosi Madikizela.”

Accepting his re-election Madikizela said the party must united if its serious about governing the Western Cape and the country.

“If we’re serious about saving South Africa and if we’re serious about governing the Western Cape.”

