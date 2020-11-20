Zikalala: KZN authorities to intensify campaign to remove illegal immigrants

Reacting to calls for action on the recent xenophobic violence in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala called on locals to embrace social cohesion and for foreign nationals to ensure that they are in the country legally.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that provincial authorities were set to intensify a campaign to remove illegal immigrants from the province.

Zikalala addressed the media on Thursday on the sidelines of his two-day provincial lekgotla which ends on Friday.

Zikalala said that only foreigners who were legally in the country should be embraced and allowed to operate businesses.

“We are going to intensify that campaign of separating foreign nationals who are here legally and those who are not legal. Those who are not here legally will need to be repatriated to their own countries.”

However, the Nigerian Citizens Association of South Africa has criticised Zikalala’s statement.

KZN chairperson of the association, Bartholomew Eziagulu, said that the statement may fuel already tense relations between foreign nationals and some locals.

“Whenever there’s a crisis on the ground, politicians always make use of illegal immigrants. It is unnecessary at this very point. What is more important is to stop the illegality and criminality that is taking place.”

Eziagulu said that they hoped that provincial authorities would respond to their calls for a meeting so that an amicable solution was reached.

