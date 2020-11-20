WCED probing fake social media accounts linked to CT school

The WCED said that it had been made aware of social media accounts that contained racist and offensive commentary.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation has been launched to get to the bottom of fake accounts linked to a Cape Town school in what the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) believes was done to create harm.

The social media accounts have been linked to a 15-year-old learner from Table View High School and another one in the name of the school.

The department's Bronagh Hammond said that it had engaged with the school and had confirmed the pupil's account had allegedly been impersonated.

"The parents have submitted the learner's phone to SAPS and have opened a case of defamation of character."

Hammond added that the school had also taken further steps in order to get its fake account removed from Tik Tok.

"The school has instructed a lawyer to take up the issue with Tik Tok with a view to getting the fake school account removed. The contents is extremely offensive and unacceptable. We will continue to engage with the school and SAPS on the matter."

