Unions stand firm on SABC action despite retrenchment process freeze

Bemawu said that the postponement was not good enough and it was demanding that the entire job cuts process be scrapped.

SABC employees picketed outside their offices on 19 November 2020. The employees of the embattled public broadcaster are protesting against retrenchments that could see hundreds lose their jobs. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/EWN
50 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers unions are standing firm on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), with the Communication Workers’ Union going ahead with its midday picket on Friday and Broadcasting, Electronic, Media and Allied Workers Union (Bemawu) announcing that it won't be dropping its urgent court application to halt job cuts at the public broadcaster.

The SABC board announced early on Friday morning that it was putting retrenchments on ice for a week.

Bemawu said that the postponement was not good enough and it was demanding that the entire job cuts process be scrapped.

It has approached the Labour Court in a bid to stop the Section 189 process.

The union, which also represents workers at the SABC, said that it wasn't sufficiently consulted by management about these retrenchments.

GALLERY: Protect the public mandate! SABC staff picket over retrenchments

Timeline

