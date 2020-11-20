Tensions high in Brackenfell as police use force on EFF protesters again

A public order policing commander earlier called on protesters to refrain from pelting objects at officers.

CAPE TOWN - There has been more conflict at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) march to Brackenfell High School.

Stun grenades, tear gas and water cannon have been used on several occasions by police.

Earlier, authorities dispersed the group that had gathered too early.

They were only granted permission to gather from noon and were limited to 100 participants.

A short while ago, it appeared that 500 people were being allowed to gather and march through a police perimeter.

The EFF supporters had gathered a block from school gates where leaders were still expected to address them from an EFF-branded truck.

Barbed wire separates groups of supporters.

The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo earlier said that they would not be dictated to by police on how many party supporters could join the protest.

However, there are also reports there’s an agreement that a memorandum be handed over and also that party members will be addressed by leaders at the nearby post office.

