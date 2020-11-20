Bail for 9 suspects arrested for fraud, corruption relating to NMB bus project

The Hawks believe the process to hire service providers for a public transport system in 2010 and another project were irregular, and prices were inflated.

CAPE TOWN - Nine people, including a former Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality (NMB) official, were on Friday granted bail in connection with tender corruption worth about R73 million.

They appeared in a Port Elizabeth court on charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption, and contraventions of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

The Hawks believe the process to hire service providers for a public transport system in 2010 and another project were irregular, and prices were inflated.

It is alleged that between 2013 and 2015, the accused operated as a syndicate to fraudulently and corruptly benefit specific suppliers or consultants.

The matter was remanded to March for the State to seek authorisation from the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) to prosecute on charges of racketeering in the high court.

It is alleged the late former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani and two other political office bearers wielded political power within the metro’s structures and used their positions to control decision-making in the procurement processes.

They are accused of having obtained the co-operation of specific individuals and influenced appointments in critical municipal positions, as well as the appointment of people and entities as suppliers who were willing to advance the interests of the syndicate.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said more charges could be expected.

