Stage set for EFF protest at Brackenfell High

CAPE TOWN - A Brackenfell school is bracing for yet another protest.



Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters return to Brackenfell High on Friday. They're demonstrating over alleged racism at the institution.

The stage is quite literally set for the EFF's protest.

A truck loaded with sound equipment is parked near the school. This will serve as the stage from where EFF speakers will address protesters.

In front of the school, traffic officers, police and law enforcement officials have been deployed.

Scene outside Brackenfell High School ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters Protest Against Racism.

They're here to prevent a repeat of last week when groups of community members and EFF supporters came to blows.

The Cape Party has also jumped on the debacle, with members also here to add to the spectacle.

Add to this a woman blowing an animal horn. She said that she was not affiliated with any political party, she was simply there "in the name of Jesus".

