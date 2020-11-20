20°C / 22°C
South Africa records 3,105 new COVID-19 cases

This marks the first time since 21 August where the daily jump in coronavirus infections surpassed the 3,000 mark.

FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Dis-Chem Pharmacy health professional collects a nasal swab for a COVID-19 coronavirus test at a drive-through testing site at a mall in Centurion on 9 April 2020. Picture: AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 3,105 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the national caseload to 762,763.

This marks the first time since 21 August when the daily jump in coronavirus infections surpassed the 3,000 mark.

Health officials in the country have sounded the alarm over a possible resurgence in cases, with fears the intensifying pandemic in the Eastern Cape could have a domino effect across the country.

The province accounts for more than half of the new cases recorded.

Meanwhile, 88 more people have succumbed to the virus in the past day, placing the total number of fatalities at 20,759.

