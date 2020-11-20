SABC workers: It’s not our fault the broadcaster is struggling financially

SABC workers on Friday protested against planned retrenchments at the public broadcaster.

JOHANNESBURG - The Communications Workers Union (CWU), the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL), and SABC workers on Friday said they would keep up the pressure on the public broadcaster to abandon retrenchments.

The call was made at a protest outside the SABC’s headquarters in Auckland Park. The protest was joined by members of several organisations including the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and its affiliates.

SABC employees said it was not their fault that the corporation is battling financially.

The ANCYL’s Hlange Mokgale said: “The struggles of the workers of the SABC speak directly to our struggles. SABC management has started a process of commercialising the SABC.”

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe was also at the protest.

“When you retrench these employees, you are denying our people diversity,” Mabe said.

Some workers who had already received retrenchment letters said this would be devastating for their families.

