SABC board suspends retrenchment process for 7 days

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC board has suspended the retrenchment process at the corporation for seven days.

In a statement released early on Friday morning, the board said that this would allow roleplayers to explore further options to ensure the financial sustainability of the public broadcaster.

It said that the SABC was committed to meaningful engagement around the process.

Workers had threatened to go on strike today over plans to cut 400 jobs at the broadcaster.

Staff members have been holding lunchtime pickets this week, demanding that management take responsibility for the corporation's financial problems.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU)'s Aubrey Tshabalala said that despite the overnight development, the strike was going ahead from midday.

"To write to the public and tell them of the suspension for seven days is neither here nor there, it doesn't talk to the processes. They know our numbers, they know our e-mails, they will formalise that communication with us. As things stand now, we are embarking on the industrial action. We are saying to them, to scrap all dismissal letters with immediate effect."

