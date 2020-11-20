20°C / 22°C
SA records 2,514 COVID-19 infections, 115 more deaths

The Eastern Cape still has the highest number of active cases, with over 9,000 in that province.

A professional healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) treats a patient in a tent dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients, while another cleans the ward at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 20,671.

The Health Ministry said that another 2,514 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to almost 760,000.

On the recovery front, more than 702,000 people have recuperated so far.

The Eastern Cape still has the highest number of active cases, with over 9,000 in that province.

Timeline

