SA records 2,514 COVID-19 infections, 115 more deaths

The Eastern Cape still has the highest number of active cases, with over 9,000 in that province.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fifteen more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus. These latest fatalities bring the national death toll to 20,671.

The Health Ministry said that another 2,514 infections were also picked up over the past 24-hour cycle, pushing the number of known cases since the start of the outbreak to almost 760,000.

On the recovery front, more than 702,000 people have recuperated so far.

The Eastern Cape still has the highest number of active cases, with over 9,000 in that province.

As of today, the number of detected #COVID19 cases is 759 658 with 2 514 new cases identified.The number of tests conducted to date is 5 214 036 with 24 456 new tests conducted since the last report. Our recoveries now stand at 702 544 which translates to a recovery rate of 92,6% pic.twitter.com/WerZ3W5zl0 Department of Health (@HealthZA) November 19, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.