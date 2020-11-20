Ramaphosa appoints Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General

Tsakani Maluleke is appointed for a non-renewable term of seven years.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday officially appointed Tsakani Maluleke as Auditor-General of South Africa, with her term beginning on 1 December 2020.

Maluleke - who was deputy Auditor-General since 2014 and was the first woman to hold that office - succeeds Kimi Makwetu, who passed away from cancer on 11 November 2020, just weeks before the expiry of his term of office. She was recommended for the position by the National Assembly a month ago, with the African National Congress, Freedom Front Plus and Democratic Alliance agreeing that she was the best person for the job. Six chartered accountants were interviewed for the position.

Her term is for seven years and the appointment is not renewable, in line with the Constitution. She is now the first woman to head the Chapter 9 institution.

"President Ramaphosa congratulates Ms Maluleke on reaching this remarkable personal milestone and wishes her well in her leadership of an institution charged with advancing public sector accountability and contributing to the building of an ethical and capable state," the Presidency said in a statement released on Friday.

**ABOUT MALULEKE**

Maluleke is a chartered accountant and auditor. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degree from the University of Cape Town, a post-graduate diploma in accountancy from the same establishment, as well as a University of Witwatersrand post-graduate diploma in development and public management.

"She is a seasoned business leader with a wealth of corporate governance experience gained through participation on numerous corporate boards and strategic committees," the statement read.

"Ms Maluleke has more than 20 years of experience in the private and public sectors, spanning diverse areas including auditing, consulting, corporate advisory, development finance, investment management and skills development agencies."

The new Auditor-General has also served on the Presidential BEE Advisory Council. There she led a sub-committee responsible for developing recommendations for amendments to legislation and regulations around broad-based black economic empowerment.

"Her career has been grounded in a passion and duty to actively contribute to the entry and advancement of black men and women in the accountancy profession," the Presidency said.

Maluleke has worked with various business and accountancy organisations, including Business Unity South Africa, African Women Chartered Accountants, and was the president of the Association for the Advancement of Black Accountants of Southern Africa. She is currently the non-executive chair of the Board of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants.

