Premier Winde slams EFF for not sticking to agreement over Brackenfell protest

The EFF was in Brackenfell on Friday to demonstrate over alleged racial segregation related to a private matric party only attended by some white pupils, parents, and teachers from Brackenfell High School.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Friday criticised Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protestors for not sticking to agreed logistics and for failing to implement COVID-19 safety measures in Brackenfell.

The EFF had gone to the suburb to demonstrate over alleged racial segregation related to a private matric party only attended by some white pupils, parents, and teachers from Brackenfell High School.

The day was characterised by clashes with police who repeatedly used stun grenades, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse crowds.

Winde thanked police and law enforcement officers for working to ensure the conditions of Friday’s gathering were enforced and the school, pupils, and educators were protected.

The premier also thanked residents for heeding calls to avoid the area. He said the EFF did not abide by their own agreement with the police and the City of Cape Town, which was critical for two reasons.

Firstly, the demonstration was outside a school attended by pupils who had a constitutional right to education. And secondly, measures were in place to protect all people from violence and the spread of COVID-19.

Winde said most EFF members were not wearing face masks and failed to keep a safe distance at a time when Cape Town was starting to see a notable increase in coronavirus cases.

