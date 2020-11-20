Power to the people: Communities to benefit as Springbok wind farm goes online

Kangnas Wind Farm construction project manager, Manie Kotzé, said that besides serving the power needs of the country, communities in the region also stood to benefit through the plant's spin-off projects such as its developmental programmes.

CAPE TOWN - Sixty-one wind turbines outside Springbok are set to provide renewable energy to more than 154,000 South African homes annually.

The Kangnas Wind Farm has achieved its commercial operations date and came online this week.

The first wind-power farm in the province forms part of the country’s renewable energy independent power producer procurement programme.

Plant managers said that the Kangnas Wind Farm, during its 20 years of operation, will provide more than 513 gigawatt hours of clean energy each year.

"It will benefit the communities of Nababeep, Springbok, Conkordia, Matjieskloof, Bergsig, Okiep and Carolusberg for a range of economic urban programmes that will focus on education, health and small business development."

Kotzé said that the wind farm would also help reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions, reducing an estimated 550,000 tonnes of CO2 annually, in comparison to traditional fossil fuel power plants.

