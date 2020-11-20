Police use force to clear EFF protesters from Brackenfell High

The Economic Freedom Fighters had informed authorities of their intent to stage the demonstration on time.

CAPE TOWN - Police have dispersed a crowd of protesters who'd gathered near a Brackenfell school for starting their demonstration too early.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is leading another protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism.

The party has the required permit to stage the demonstration.

Some police officers say the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest was meant to begin at midday, while others say 1pm. A statement from Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the protest was due to begin at midday.

Earlier, a police official appealed to another group which had congregated to leave.

Police used stun grenades, tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the group of EFF supporters.

#BrackenfellHigh A police offer at the scene said its not time for the protest to start yet. KB pic.twitter.com/SZvfkTMlt7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2020

#BrackenFellHigh Police are telling counter protesters to leave because they are not supposed to be there. Only the EFF has a legal permit. ZD pic.twitter.com/4nOFy6L8j7 EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2020

Racist police shoot stun grenades and water canons at peaceful protest in Brackenfell #EFFInBrackenfell pic.twitter.com/tMpSWXWwov EFF_Western Cape (@EFFWesternCape_) November 20, 2020

They apparently wanted to march in the direction of the school.

A police helicopter is hovering overhead, keeping an eye on the demonstrators.

At the centre of the saga is a matric function to which only white pupils were allegedly invited.

It set off a chain of events, with everyone from the Western Cape Education MEC to the SA Human Rights Commission appealing for cool heads.

