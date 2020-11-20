20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Police use force to clear EFF protesters from Brackenfell High

The Economic Freedom Fighters had informed authorities of their intent to stage the demonstration on time.

Public order police control EFF protesters who are on their way to demonstrate at the Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on 20 November 2020. Picture: @EFFWesternCape_/Twitter
Public order police control EFF protesters who are on their way to demonstrate at the Brackenfell High School in Cape Town on 20 November 2020. Picture: @EFFWesternCape_/Twitter
39 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have dispersed a crowd of protesters who'd gathered near a Brackenfell school for starting their demonstration too early.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is leading another protest outside Brackenfell High School against alleged racism.

The party has the required permit to stage the demonstration.

Some police officers say the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) protest was meant to begin at midday, while others say 1pm. A statement from Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the protest was due to begin at midday.

Earlier, a police official appealed to another group which had congregated to leave.

Police used stun grenades, tear gas and a water cannon to disperse the group of EFF supporters.

They apparently wanted to march in the direction of the school.

A police helicopter is hovering overhead, keeping an eye on the demonstrators.

At the centre of the saga is a matric function to which only white pupils were allegedly invited.

It set off a chain of events, with everyone from the Western Cape Education MEC to the SA Human Rights Commission appealing for cool heads.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA