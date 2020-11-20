Mongameli Bobani was a dedicated servant of the people, says Holomisa

The former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Friday after he died last week due to a COVID-19 infection. He was admitted to St. George's Hospital for three weeks.

CAPE TOWN - Former Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani has been described as a dedicated servant of the people.

Bobani was laid to rest in Port Elizabeth on Friday after he died last week due to a COVID-19 infection. He was admitted to St. George's Hospital for three weeks.

Bobani’s funeral service was held at the Feather Market Centre.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa addressed mourners, saying despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobani was always committed to helping people.

“We are talking about a leader who derived pleasure from helping people. Even the way he contracted COVID-19, it was a testimony to his desire to help because he was busy working on the ground to assist with service delivery issues,” Holomisa said.

Holomisa said for almost 17 years, Bobani served as a councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“He honestly did not care where the citizens of this municipality lived. Whether it be a ward of the ANC or DA, he would hit the ground running,” he said.

At the time of his death, Bobani served in the mayoral committee overseeing the infrastructure and engineering department.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.