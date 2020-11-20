Jessie Duarte: I expect difficult ANC NEC meeting over members facing charges

The ANC deputy secretary-general on Friday told reporters that the top six had finalised the report into whether members of the party should step down or aside while facing criminal charges.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte on Friday said she expected a difficult national executive committee (NEC) discussion over whether members of the party should step down or aside while facing criminal charges.

Duarte told reporters that the top six had finalised its report into the matter after consultations with senior legal counsel.

Although the ANC resolved at its 54th conference in 2017 that members implicated in crime or undergoing prosecutorial processes should step aside, some were refusing to do this.

Duarte once again described the issue of whether ANC members should recuse themselves from positions of power as a “dilemma” for the party.

“We must also take into account the unfortunate reality that a number of people are accused so that they can be removed out of the positions that they hold by others who need to fill those positions for their own purposes,” Duarte said.

She explained that the challenge was to ensure that the resolution made by the party was in line with the country’s Constitution.

“We would like the ANC to stay with the political morality perspective, but we also cannot be an ANC that does not take into account justice in the country,” she said.

The NEC meeting is expected to be held next weekend.

If the resolution is validated, this could see senior members, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, being forced to vacate their posts.

