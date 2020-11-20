Jeff Radebe: ANC in grave danger unless it renews itself

Ahead of the party’s upcoming national general council, policy head Jeff Radebe said the ANC needed to renew its character, politics and values.

JOHANNESBURG - As the ANC prepares for its upcoming national general council (NGC), the party has once again revisited the crisis point at which it finds itself as it struggles to deal with the “sins of incumbency”.

Addressing reporters at a briefing where ten discussion documents were released for the NGC, the party’s policy head Jeff Radebe said unless the ANC renewed its character, politics and values, it would remain in grave danger.

The NGC is a mid-term review of the party’s policies and programmes in government.

In the documents, the ANC details once more its two primary problems.

These are its inward-looking character, which has seen it fail to be agents of change in society, and its increased loss of credibility and loss of trust as corruption and state capture take precedence.

“We have reached a critical point where it poses a challenge to the very character of the ANC. An existential crisis,” said Radebe.

The party also said it had become so weakened that it was now merely just one of the many forces of the South African polity – despite being the governing party nationally.

