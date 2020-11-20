Issues at SABC a political problem, says former board member Mattison

The public broadcaster announced early on Friday morning that its board had suspended the retrenchment process for seven days.

JOHANNESBURG - A lack of political will is being blamed for the growing list of problems at the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

It said that this was to allow role-players to explore further options to ensure the financial sustainability of the corporation.

Earlier this week, workers refused to accept retrenchment letters that were being sent to about 400 staff members.

Lunchtime pickets have been held at SABC offices across the country this week, with workers calling for management to step down.

Former SABC interim board member John Mattison said that government took too long to address the underlying problems at the corporation.

“That’s where we are now, you have the politicians telling them they can’t handle it the way the want to and on the other hand, they’re not giving them the resources. So, that is the catch-22, it is a political problem.”

Meanwhile, the Communication Workers Union said that it was continuing with its strike at SABC offices nationwide from midday on Friday.

