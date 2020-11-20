Gauteng warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, hail

Forecasters say widespread thundershowers have already hit parts of Heidelberg and Vereeniging, with sustained rain expected to hit central Johannesburg in the coming hours.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service is warning of flash floods in some parts of Gauteng, with heavy downpours predicted for Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend.

The weather service has issued an alert warning of possible localised flooding, strong winds and hail.

Forecasters say widespread thundershowers have already hit parts of Heidelberg and Vereeniging, with sustained rain expected to hit Central Joburg in the coming hours.

“We are expecting severe thunderstorms over the southern part of Gauteng and they could continue later tonight,” said forecaster Jan Vermeulen.

“At the moment there is a thunderstorm south-west of Heidelberg moving easterly.

“We are monitoring the situation so there is the possibility of heavy downpours in places which could lead to some flash floods. There is also the possibility of large amounts of small hail.”

Meanwhile, the roof of a filing station in Sharpeville has collapsed, damaging several vehicles.

It’s understood the canopy of the Global petrol station caved in earlier due to strong winds and heavy downpours lashing parts of the province.

A minibus taxi, a light motor vehicle and a bus were trapped as a result, with footage on social media showing the vehicles pinned between the damaged roof.

🔴 BREAKING: Global petrol station in Vereeniging has collapsed due to severe storm with damaging winds | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/XhnK5oBBIM — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) November 20, 2020

Only one of the drivers sustained minor injuries.

Warnings for inclement weather have also been issued for the North West, Free State and Mpumalanga.

