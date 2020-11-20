EWN Weather Watch: Stormy weekend across the country

Your Saturday EWN Weather Watch.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms on Saturday in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Free State as well as the northern parts of the Eastern Cape.

The weather service said the storms could result in damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours that may cause localised flooding.

GAUTENG

The province is expected to be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers widespread in the south.

Johannesburg will see a high of 19°C, Pretoria 22°C, and Hammanskraal 21°C.

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be partly cloudy and warm but hot to very hot over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coastal areas towards the evening.

The Mother City can expect a high of 26°C, George 27°C, and the mercury in Beaufort West will peak at 36°C.

KWAZULU-NATAL

The province is forecast to be partly cloudy with morning fog in places over the interior, but it will be mostly warm.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the west.

Durban will see a high of 26°C, Richard’s Bay 29°C, and Newcastle 27°C.

