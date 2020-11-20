Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, former 28's gang leader, shot dead

It’s understood four gunmen fired multiple shots at the former Cape Town gang boss inside his BMW in Boksburg.

GAUTENG - Former leader of the 28's gang, Ernie “Lastig” Solomon, has been shot dead in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand.

It’s understood four gunmen fired multiple shots at the former Cape Town gang boss inside his BMW.

Three other people. who were in the car, including a 5-year-old child, were seriously wounded.

“Police have launched a manhunt for four suspects who allegedly shot and killed one man in Boksburg this morning. During the shooting three people were wounded and taken to hospital,” said the police's Kay Makhubele.

“We don’t know the motive for the incident and are calling for people with information to come forward.”

