EFF to return to Brackenfell High today for racial discrimination protest

Last week, a group of party supporters was violently driven away from the school by some angry community members.

CAPE TOWN - Brackenfell High is again set to be the scene of a protest as Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) supporters return to the school on Friday to demonstrate against alleged racial discrimination.

Earlier this week, the Positive Action Campaign (PAC) tried to jump on the bandwagon leading its own protest.

But police moved in and dispersed demonstrators by force.

Violent clashes between EFF supporters and some Brackenfell residents, some of them parents of learners at the school, have set a chain of events in motion.

Former learners have spoken out against racial discrimination at the school.

Party leader Julius Malema tweeted, "wait until we respond, all fools will have an opinion."

EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo stressed that the party was exercising its right to protest: “We will make sure what happened last week does not ever again.”

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has called for calm during the demonstration.

A High Court bid by Brackenfell High School's SGB to interdict the EFF from protesting in front of or near the school is set to resume on 2 December.

The Human Rights Commission will be keeping an eye on the EFF’s protest outside Brackenfell High School.

The commission's Andre Gaum said that the organisation was still investigating.

He added that the EFF demonstration was legal but the rights of pupils needed to be respected.

"The right for unarmed, peaceful protest is protected by Section 17 of the Constitution. This right can, however, not be exercised in a manner that infringes on other human rights in our Constitution's Bill of Rights, including the right to a basic education."

