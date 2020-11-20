Death toll from Uganda clashes rises to 28: police

Twenty-eight people died in violent clashes between Ugandan security forces and supporters of detained opposition leader Bobi Wine this week, police said Friday, updating an earlier toll.

"We would like to inform the public that a total of 28 people have died following the violent political demonstrations, in multiple areas," since Wednesday, police spokesman Fred Enanga said at a press conference.

Enanga added that 375 people had been arrested with some suspects due to appear in court Friday, among them popstar-turned-presidential candidate Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi.

Protests were sparked by the arrest Wednesday of Wine ahead of a political rally in support of his bid for the presidency in elections due 14 January.

Enanga claimed the protests were "part of a loosely coordinated campaign" and not spontaneous.

"All indicators reveal these were not just impromptu actions," he said.

