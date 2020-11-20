Case against 2 men charged for Senekal public violence postponed to March

André Pienaar and Johannes Fourie were back in the dock on Friday for their role in enabling violent clashes between police and a group of farmers who stormed the court building in October.

JOHANNESBURG - The attempted murder case involving two men accused of inciting public violence outside the Senekal Magistrates Court in the Free State on Friday was postponed to March next year.

André Pienaar and Johannes Fourie were back in the dock for their role in enabling violent clashes between police and a group of farmers who stormed the court building in October.

The uproar ensued during the court appearance of suspects arrested in connection with the murder of farm manager Bredin Horner in Paul Roux.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said Pienaar was now requesting psychiatric evaluation. He was denied bail in the same court last month and approached the Bloemfontein High Court to appeal that decision.

“The matter has been postponed to 1 March 2021 for further investigation,” Shuping said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.