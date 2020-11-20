Brackenfell: EFF vows to continue fight against racism across SA

EFF leaders on Friday addressed supporters in Brackenfell following a day marked by several stand-offs with police, who fired tear gas, stun grenades, and used a water cannon to keep the crowd in check.

BRACKENFELL - Stun grenades and tear gas marked the end of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) rally in Brackenfell.

EFF leaders addressed supporters who had come out to march to Brackenfell High School.

Friday’s sanctioned demonstration followed a smaller unauthorised protest earlier this week, which stemmed from the EFF’s initial gathering last Monday to highlight issues of alleged racial segregation linked to a private matric party attended only by some white pupils, parents, and teachers.

EFF leaders vowed to continue the fight against racial discrimination across the country.

They addressed supporters following a day marked by several stand-offs with police who fired tear gas, stun grenades, and used a water cannon to keep the crowd in check.

The protest was initially set to take place outside Brackenfell High School, but played out a block away.

Earlier, demonstrators edged closer to the school gates and were determined to serve a memorandum on school management, but police blocked them. The memorandum relates to various allegations of racism.

“We are not going anywhere; we are looking for them. This is our town, these are our streets, [and] this is our province,” said EFF secretary-general, Marshall Dlamini.

Just after Dlamini’s address, police were once again locked in a stand-off with protestors.

EFF members attacked a man who approached the stage where party leaders were speaking. This led to chaos, with police firing stun grenades and tear gas, bringing an end to the rally.

It was unclear what action had been or would be taken following the attack on a man by members of the party.

Public order police were expected to maintain a presence in the area until calm was restored.

