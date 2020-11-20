At least 9 trucks torched near Heidelberg

JOHANNESBURG - Police have confirmed at least nine trucks have been torched in Heidelberg.

It is believed that a car and a taxi blocked the road on Thursday night and allegedly threw petrol bombs at the trucks on the N3 between Heidelberg and Vosloorus.

Gauteng police said that the motive for the arson attack was not yet known.

Spokesperson Mavela Masonda has appealed to anyone with information to come forward.

"The acting provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Major-General Patricia Rampota, has strongly condemned the torching of nine trucks with trailers in Heidelberg on Thursday evening. The general has subsequently ordered the urgent mobilisation of maximum resources towards finding the suspects responsible for the criminal act."

