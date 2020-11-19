Zuma to lodge complaint with JSC about Zondo being 'judge' in recusal matter

Jacob Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, made the announcement just moments after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissed the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that he had failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma will lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission regarding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's handling of the application to have him recused as chairperson of the state capture inquiry.

Sikhakhane said that Zondo had become a witness and a judge in the matter.

"You have become a judge in the dispute that involves yourself in that you determine disputes that arise in mater that include you. And in so far as you becoming a judge in your own matter, which on its own is a grounds that Mr Zuma mentioned, I want to say that we've also been instructed to lodge a complaint about you in regard to the Judicial Service Commission in respect of the issue about which you've made yourself a witness and a judge."

He added that Zuma would review Zondo's decision to dismiss his application.

