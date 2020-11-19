Zuma leaves state capture inquiry without permission

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said that former President Jacob Zuma had been summoned to be at the inquiry from Monday to Friday unless he had been excused by the deputy Chief Justice.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jaco Zuma has left the state capture inquiry without permission.

This comes in the wake of Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo dismissing the former president's application for recusal on the grounds that Zuma failed to meet the test for a reasonable apprehension of bias.

• READ: Zondo dismisses Zuma's recusal application

Zondo said that Zuma had been summoned to be at the inquiry from Monday to Friday unless he had been excused by the deputy Chief Justice.

It is not clear what action Zondo will take.

Earlier, Zuma's lawyer, Muzi Sikhakhane, said that they would take Zondo's decision on review and that they would lodge a complaint with the Judicial Service Commission regarding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's handling of the recusal application.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.