With court no-show, fugitive Bushiris forfeit home in SA

JOHANNESBURG - As expected, self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, have been a no-show for their corruption case at the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday.

This means the pair have forfeited their home in South Africa.

The fugitives are in Malawi after fleeing South Africa last week, claiming that they feared for their lives.

It is understood that they're intending to apply for bail in that country in connection with an extradition process initiated by South African officials.

The Bushiris are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges in connection with a multi-million rand investment scheme.

