WATCH LIVE: Zondo delivers decision on Zuma recusal application

JOHANNESBURG - After postponements, last-minute affidavits and conflicting ideas on friendship, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is announcing whether he'll recuse himself from the state capture inquiry this morning.

Former President Jacob Zuma claims he won't be treated fairly by the commission because he and Zondo are friends.

But Zondo says that's not true.

The commission has so far cost South African taxpayers more than R700 million.

WATCH: Zondo delivers decision on Zuma recusal application