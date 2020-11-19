Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams condemns violence during Wednesday’s taxi strike

The NTA’s strike on Wednesday was marred by acts of violence as taxi operators brought the capital to a standstill during a protest through the city over outstanding COVID-19 relief fund payments for their industry.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams on Thursday condemned those responsible for terrorising residents in the metro during strike action by the taxi industry.

The National Taxi Alliance’s (NTA) strike on Wednesday was marred by acts of violence as taxi operators brought the capital to a standstill during a protest through the city over outstanding COVID-19 relief fund payments for their industry.

Numerous accounts of violence and traffic obstructions were reported, with some passengers forcefully removed from a City of Tshwane bus, which led to the suspension of bus services.

Williams said some residents were intimidated on their way to work, while bystanders were heckled for filming disruptions.

“We are appealing for calm and that the national government makes an effort to engage the taxi operators because we understand that the strike is as a result of the COVID-19 relief funds not granted to the sector.

"And while the concerns might be valid, there is no reason to effectively bring the capital city to a halt,” said the mayor’s spokesperson Jordan Griffiths.

