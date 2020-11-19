To honour Kimi Makwetu’s legacy, we must uphold ethical leadership - Pityana

Makwetu passed away last week after battling stage four lung cancer.

JOHANNESBURG - Those in public office on Thursday were urged to honour Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu’s legacy by upholding good governance and ethical leadership.

The funeral service of the late AG took place in Johannesburg. Makwetu passed away last week after battling stage four lung cancer.

“But we must do more than just talk about corruption and do more than just mourn. We must mobilise as a tribute to Kimi to ensure that the red flags that he waived to our society, in particular people in power, are taken seriously,” said his friend and businessperson Sipho Pityana at the funeral.

The funeral was streamed live, but was held with privately invited guests only.

