Surge in COVID-19 cases in Garden Route fits description of second wave – Dept

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department on Thursday said based on the increased COVID-19 infections in the Garden Route, it is currently experiencing a second wave.

The provincial government said it was concerned about the rise in cases in areas including George, Knysna, Mossel Bay, and Plettenberg Bay.

The Health Department said there had been a consistent increase in COVID-19 cases in the Garden Route district over the past four weeks.

There were more than 590 active cases in George, Mossel Bay over 180, and Knysna 148.



“It’s safe to say that what we are seeing in the Garden Route fits the description of what we call a second wave and what is being described internationally as a second wave, and what we are seeing in the Eastern Cape,” said the provincial head of Health, Dr Keith Cloete.

Cloete said the biggest risk area, other than the Garden Route to have a second wave, was the Cape Metro.

Dr Terence Marshall, health cluster lead for Garden Route said as of Wednesday, Knysna had 109 new cases, George with 68, and Mossel Bay with 29.

“We have an increase in the number of cases and the number of admissions. And now we are also starting to see an increase in deaths,” Marshall said.

He said the department would be activating additional COVID-19 bed space in hospitals, and the reallocation of present staff in routine services to provide support for COVID activities.

