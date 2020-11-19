Shepherd and Mary Bushiri can run, but they can’t hide - NPA

The couple is in Malawi after fleeing South Africa last week, claiming that they feared for their lives.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Thursday welcomed the decision of the Pretoria Magistrates Court to forfeit to the State the Midstream, Centurion, property of fugitives Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, after they failed to appear in court.

The couple is in Malawi after fleeing South Africa last week, claiming that they feared for their lives.

“The NPA welcomes the decision of the court to forfeit the property to the State given the fact that the property was a guarantee that the accused have put in terms of their bail conditions. They have contravened their bail conditions and therefore as part of the process they have to forfeit that property,” said NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema.



The Bushiris are facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to over R100 million in South Africa and will face additional charges after contravening strict bail conditions.

It is understood that they're intending to apply for bail in Malawi in connection with an extradition process initiated by South African officials.

Ngwema said they had confidence in the ability of the legal processes to bring the accused back to South Africa to face justice.

“They should be able in good time to be able to come back to South Africa and face those charges. They can run, but they cannot hide. There are not off the hook. One day they will come to South Africa,” he said.

