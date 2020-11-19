SAHRC calls for calm ahead of EFF’s anti-racism protest outside Brackenfell High

This after violent confrontations last week dominated the party’s previous protest against an alleged whites only private matric party.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday called for calm ahead of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) planned anti-racism protest outside Brackenfell High School on Friday.

SAHRC representatives said they would monitor the protest.

This after violent confrontations last week dominated the party’s previous protest against an alleged whites only private matric party.

“Following scenes of violent confrontation during the last protest action by members of the political party outside the school, the commission reminds parents and people in and around the community that the right to unarmed, peaceful protest is protected by section 17 of the Constitution,” said the SAHRC’s spokesperson Gushwell Brooks in a statement.

He added: “The right to protest cannot however be exercised in a manner that infringes on other human rights in our Constitution’s Bill of Rights. Thus, the SAHRC insists that the protest action outside the school should occur in a manner that does not interfere with and respects the learners at the school’s right to basic education.”

An EFF supporter laid a criminal complaint after video footage of a man hitting her with what appeared to be a baseball bat was published by the media.

Another man was before the courts after he fired an air gun at the time of the protest.

The SAHRC said it was involved in several investigations looking into allegations linked to the private matric event as well as other claims of racial discrimination.

“We call on all stakeholders to allow the commission to get to the bottom of the facts and make its findings and issue directives or recommendations,” Brooks said.

