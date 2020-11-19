SABC picket: Cull top management, not the workers

Irate workers have been picketing at the public broadcaster’s Auckland Park studios against planned Section 189 job cuts.

CAPE TOWN - SABC employees said “culling” at the public broadcaster should start with top management.

Irate workers have been picketing at the public broadcaster’s Auckland Park studios against planned Section 189 job cuts.

The corporation is set to go ahead with retrenchments that will render 400 workers jobless.

They can apply for 170 posts being made available.

Workers upset over management’s decision to push through with jobs cuts said they would not allow retrenchment’s at Africa’s largest broadcasting company to go ahead.

GALLERY: 'Protect the public mandate!'

ANC and EFF supporters also joined workers demonstrating outside the building on Friday.

Joining the demonstration was broadcast journalist Chriselda Lewis, who said they were not against restructuring, but the process must be carried out in accordance with the law and consultation with workers.

“We are sick and tired. We are saying no to retrenchments. The culling should start with top management at SABC. Not with the workers. Workers are doing their jobs. It is high time that we say no to that kind of management.”

* READ: SABC staff vow not to back down in fight to halt retrenchment process

Deputy sports editor Janet Whitton disagreed with the process being followed by SABC management to lay workers off.

“We are now being made to pay the price for problems that we didn’t create.”

Cosatu affiliate the Communication Workers Union has demanded the SABC retract dismissal letters issued to workers.

The union gave the public broadcaster a 5pm deadline to respond with a favourable answer or face strike action on Friday.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.