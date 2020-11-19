SABC must fully implement turnaround plan or go back in ICU - Makhathini

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has told MPs that the broadcaster was projecting a loss of R1.2 billion.

CAPE TOWN - SABC board members have clashed over the looming retrenchment of hundreds of staff members.

Some said that the move was necessary, while others have called for an alternative.

The board briefed the Communications committee on the pending job cuts.

SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini has told MPs that the broadcaster was projecting a loss of R1.2 billion.

• READ: SABC to go ahead with retrenchments despite 'unfortunate incident'

He said that if the corporation did not implement its turnaround plan, which included restructuring, the company would be back in the ICU.

"If we don't fully implement the turnaround plan, we will get to the point where the SABC will be back in an ICU situation."

But his deputy, Mamodupi Mohlala, has differed with other board colleagues and even had a go at MP Phumzile van Damme.

• ALSO READ: CWU to hold strike at SABC, demands retrenchments be terminated

"There are those on the board who still insist that we have to go ahead with 189. At what cost and what is the benefit that we will see because there are other methods of dealing with this."

The SABC will have further meetings with government to try and explore other options.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.