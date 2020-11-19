SA to hold 5 days of mourning for those lost to COVID, gender-based violence

CAPE TOWN - Five national days of mourning will take place in South Africa to remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, gender-based violence and femicide.

Cabinet on Thursday urged all citizens to participate in the initiative.

The five days of mourning will run from 25 to 29 November.

“All national flags will fly at half-mast during the five days of mourning in a united move to honour all those who have succumbed to COVID-19, gender-based violence and femicide,” said Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

“All citizens are encouraged to wear attire and ornaments which symbolise mourning based on their culture, tradition and religious beliefs.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the entire world, with many countries having to implement various stages of lockdown to try to curb the spread of the virus.

In South Africa, violence against women and children continued unabated during the lockdown period.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously said that the country was in the midst of two devastating epidemics: the coronavirus and what he described as the ‘war on women’.

