Ramaphosa: New pledges confirm SA still an attractive investment destination

JOHANNESBURG - The third South African Investment Conference has drawn in R109.6 billion in investment commitments from local and international communities.

At the event that was held on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said although he had hoped for more clarity on previous commitments worth over R600 billion he welcomes the new pledges.

One of the biggest investment pledges made yesterday was from local telecoms company Telkom which has vowed to invest R8 billion in the country’s digital and telecommunications infrastructure.

Teraco – a carrier, cloud and vendor-neutral data centre provider - pledged R4.4 billion.

Even more funds were pledged even though it’s unclear when the investments will materialise.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the commitments confirmed that South Africa remains an attractive investment destinations.

"It is, therefore, significant that you all come here, both in person and virtually, to show that this country, South Africa, is a country that you do believe in and want to see succeed."

Meanwhile, global internet leader, Google has pledged R2.2 billion.

Ramaphosa told delegates that the mining industry had seen the greatest flow of investment from commitments made since the conference’s inception two years ago.

