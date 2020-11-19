Police open murder case after 3 children found dead at NW scrapyard

The bodies of the children, aged between four and six, were discovered in one of the old unused cars in the yard by their grandmother.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the North West are investigating a case of murder after the bodies of three children were found in a scrapyard in Botsalano village on Wednesday.

The bodies of the three children, aged between four and six, were discovered in one of the old unused cars in the yard by their grandmother.

It is understood two of the minors were siblings, while the other was a neighbour and best friend of the pair.

“According to reports, the grandmother left the children in the yard at approximately 10:00 to attend a funeral service in the same village. She returned home at about 15:30 and found the minors’ lifeless bodies inside an old and unused vehicle that was parked in the yard,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone in a statement.

This is the latest death involving minors in the province.

On Saturday, three children aged between eight and 10 died after suffocating in an unused freezer.

