Police force protestors away from Cape Town Civic Centre

They had gathered there on Thursday morning demanding a meeting with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato over their ongoing appeals for basic services.

Protestors run for cover after police fire stun grenades to disperse them during a protest at the Cape Town Civic Centre on 19 November 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
Kaylynn Palm one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Police have forced a crowd of protestors away from the Cape Town Civic Centre.

They had gathered there on Thursday morning demanding a meeting with Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato over their ongoing appeals for basic services.

Some are from an informal settlement that sprung up on a piece of land in Khayelitsha during the COVID-19 lockdown.

It's been a flashpoint for a previous protest.

Last week, three buses and a delivery truck were torched.

Community leader Mzukisi Molosi said that they had every right to demand basic services.

"We will not stop until we get what is right for us, which is water and toilets, which is our right."

