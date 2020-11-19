Numsa approaches court to prevent Comair BRPs from proceeding with retrenchments

The union claims it's unlawful and unfair.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is approaching the Labour Court on Thursday for an urgent interdict to prevent the business rescue practitioners at Comair from pushing through with the retrenchment process at the airline.

The union claims it's unlawful and unfair.

Numsa said that around 400 employees' jobs were on the line.

The union will be asking the court to order the business rescue practitioners to withdraw the Section 189 notice.

Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Numsa has made creative proposals as to how the claim of workers to remuneration could be accommodated without compromising the viability and sustainability of the airline. But this was rejected, in addition, it has been noted that Comair as part of a merger application to the Competition Commission has committed up to 5% of its shareholding to BBBEE partners.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.