Mshoza remembered as Queen of Kwaito who took on male-dominated genre

The musician, dubbed the Queen of Kwaito for her bravery in taking on a male-dominated genre, died Thursday morning after battling diabetes.

Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza. Picture: Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African music industry is mourning the death of Nomasonto Maswanganyi, best known as Mshoza.

The musician, dubbed the Queen of Kwaito for her bravery in taking on a male-dominated genre, died Thursday morning after battling diabetes.

Fans, friends and colleagues of Maswanganyi have taken to social media to pay tribute to the kwaito star.

The 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal-born musician grew up in Soweto and rose to fame in the late 1990’s. The Kortes hit maker’s career spans over two decades.

Her long-time friend and publicist Thanduxolo Jindela said Mshoza respected her craft, saying she was an entertainer who loved being on stage.

Maswanganyi’s death has shocked the local music industry, with many in disbelief.

