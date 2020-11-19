Mshoza remembered as Queen of Kwaito who took on male-dominated genre

The musician, dubbed the Queen of Kwaito for her bravery in taking on a male-dominated genre, died Thursday morning after battling diabetes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African music industry is mourning the death of Nomasonto Maswanganyi, best known as Mshoza.

The musician, dubbed the Queen of Kwaito for her bravery in taking on a male-dominated genre, died Thursday morning after battling diabetes.

Fans, friends and colleagues of Maswanganyi have taken to social media to pay tribute to the kwaito star.

May the departed soul of mshoza rest in perfect peace#Ripmshoza pic.twitter.com/zWusmBVIPh Itsagodess (@NatashaKago) November 19, 2020

You gave us You . The music , the Trendz , the art , the stories , the joy, the Life . All of it - The queen of original Rap to be honest . They all owe it to you rest easy #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/CdBevQ1Vuz Nicholas Nkuna (@Nicksoulworld) November 19, 2020

#RIPMshoza Feels like a lifetime ago when this shoot happened. Thank you for the music, living unapologetically and for being such a cool person. And standing up for others when you didnt have to. pic.twitter.com/yMG8zGcuIX AndThenMamaSaid (@tumi_morake) November 19, 2020

May your Beautiful Soul Rest In Eternal Peace Nomasonto. Thank u so much for giving us hits, u made our childhoods to be so super fun. what a Legend u are. There can only be one Mshoza, your spirit and legacy lives one Queen of Kwaito.#RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/4PrqRqgYl4 beautiful boy (@xolanie_) November 19, 2020

We send our deepest condolences to the Maswanganyi family et al. May the soul of our musical sister Rest In Peace.#RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/9dHWfDoMpu Absy the Gent (@Absy4u1) November 19, 2020

The 37-year-old KwaZulu-Natal-born musician grew up in Soweto and rose to fame in the late 1990’s. The Kortes hit maker’s career spans over two decades.

Her long-time friend and publicist Thanduxolo Jindela said Mshoza respected her craft, saying she was an entertainer who loved being on stage.

Maswanganyi’s death has shocked the local music industry, with many in disbelief.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.