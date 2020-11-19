Motshekga: Those who leaked matric Maths paper will be severely dealt with

Some learners in eight provinces may have gotten their hands on the Maths paper 2, which was written on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - There will harsh consequences for those guilty of leaking a matric exam paper.

Some learners in eight provinces may have gotten their hands on the Maths paper 2, which was written on Monday.

It was initially believed that the paper was leaked among grade 12s in Limpopo and Gauteng. But it's now emerged the leak was far wider.

A task team is probing the matter along with the Hawks.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the penalty for leaking an exam paper can be very serious.

Learners can be banned from writing the National Senior Certificate exams for up to three years while an employee in the education system can be jailed.

“The integrity of the exam is very important, and we have to protect the integrity of the exam paper for everybody else. A learner can be banned from writing exams for three years,” Motshekga said.

Chef director for national assessment and public examinations, Rufus Poliah, said that a team investigating the matter will report back by the end of November to determine whether a rewrite is needed before 15 December.

The probe must be concluded by the end of January.

“I mentioned on the outset, that the leakage of one paper does not compromise the examination as a whole. The responsibility of this investigative team will be to make a recommendation to the director general and to the minister to ensure that the examination as a whole was not compromised.”

Matric results will be released on 22 February.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.