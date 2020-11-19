Middleman convicted of Taliep Petersen's murder released on parole

Abdoer Rassiet Emjedi, who was tasked with finding the gunmen to kill theatre legend Taliep Petersen, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars by the Western Cape High Court in 2009.

CAPE TOWN - Correctional Services has confirmed that the middleman convicted for the murder of theatre legend Taliep Petersen is now out on parole.

Abdoer Rassiet Emjedi, who was tasked with finding the gunmen to kill Petersen, was sentenced to 24 years behind bars by the Western Cape High Court in 2009.

Petersen was shot dead in his Athlone home in December 2006 and it was later revealed that the murder was orchestrated by his wife, Najwa.

Emjedi was sentenced to 24 years for murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said that Emjedi then received amnesty in 2012, effectively reducing his sentence by six months.

Nxumalo said that this meant that Emjedi was considered for parole placement after having served the minimum detention period.

He was freed last Wednesday.

The late Taliep Petersen's wife, Najwa Petersen, who was sentenced to 28 years behind bars, was found to have masterminded her husband's killing and is still serving her sentence.

The third accomplice, Waheed Hassen was sentenced to 25 years, while Jefferson Snyders was acquitted on the murder charge but was found guilty of armed robbery.

