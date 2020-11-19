Kwaito star Mshoza has died
Details surrounding her death are not yet known.
JOHANNESBURG - Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza, has died.
Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more and lapho we were instudio few weeks ago naye euuu kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshozatipcee_ (@tipcee3) November 19, 2020
#RIPMshoza Feels like a lifetime ago when this shoot happened. Thank you for the music, living unapologetically and for being such a cool person. And standing up for others when you didnt have to. pic.twitter.com/yMG8zGcuIXAndThenMamaSaid (@tumi_morake) November 19, 2020
#RIPMshozaMoonchildSA Moon (@MoonchildSAMoon) November 19, 2020
What a strong free person u were pic.twitter.com/DS8pweRn0Y
RIP: MshozaKgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 19, 2020
News broke this morning of the 37 year old, mother of twos passing. #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/BNGWKLeMZS