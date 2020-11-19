Kwaito star Mshoza has died

Details surrounding her death are not yet known.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, better known as Mshoza, has died.

Just received some bad News Mshoza wamaboza is no more and lapho we were instudio few weeks ago naye euuu kwaze kwabuhlung #RIPMshoza tipcee_ (@tipcee3) November 19, 2020

#RIPMshoza Feels like a lifetime ago when this shoot happened. Thank you for the music, living unapologetically and for being such a cool person. And standing up for others when you didnt have to. pic.twitter.com/yMG8zGcuIX AndThenMamaSaid (@tumi_morake) November 19, 2020

#RIPMshoza

What a strong free person u were pic.twitter.com/DS8pweRn0Y MoonchildSA Moon (@MoonchildSAMoon) November 19, 2020

RIP: Mshoza



Kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi has died.



News broke this morning of the 37 year old, mother of twos passing. #RIPMshoza pic.twitter.com/BNGWKLeMZS Kgopolo Mphela (@PhilMphela) November 19, 2020

